Gordon got the start in right field and went 1-for-2 in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old has looked good in his first spring with the Marlins, batting .306 (11-for-36) while going 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts. Gordon is expected to fill a utility role this season as part of a speedy, versatile Miami bench that will likely also include Jon Berti and Vidal Brujan. Gordon struggled at the plate for Minnesota last year with a .504 OPS in 93 plate appearances before seeing his season end in May due to a broken leg, but in a nearly full-time role in 2022, he slashed .272/.316/.427.