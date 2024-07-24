Gordon will start in left field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

After going 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win in the series opener, Gordon will be rewarded with a second consecutive start. Gordon had lost hold of his spot in the everyday lineup in late June, but he's started to regain playing time while he's begun to shown some signs of life at the plate lately. Over his last seven games, Gordon has six hits in 18 at-bats while scoring three times.