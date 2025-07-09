default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Marlins designated Nastrini for assignment Wednesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Tyler Zuber, who was claimed off waivers. Nastrini himself was a waiver claim of the Marlins just last week, and he will go back on waivers after making just one appearance with Triple-A Jacksonville.

More News