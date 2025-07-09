Marlins' Nick Nastrini: Booted off 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins designated Nastrini for assignment Wednesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Tyler Zuber, who was claimed off waivers. Nastrini himself was a waiver claim of the Marlins just last week, and he will go back on waivers after making just one appearance with Triple-A Jacksonville.
