The Dodgers released Nastrini on Tuesday.

Nastrini held an 8.56 ERA and 49:50 K:BB over 47.1 innings at the Triple-A level last season and this year has made only one appearance with Double-A Tulsa, walking all three batters he faced. The 26-year-old has always had control problems, but they've gotten so bad to this point that he might have the yips.