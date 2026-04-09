Nick Nastrini: Cut loose by Dodgers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers released Nastrini on Tuesday.
Nastrini held an 8.56 ERA and 49:50 K:BB over 47.1 innings at the Triple-A level last season and this year has made only one appearance with Double-A Tulsa, walking all three batters he faced. The 26-year-old has always had control problems, but they've gotten so bad to this point that he might have the yips.
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