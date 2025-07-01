Marlins' Nick Nastrini: Claimed off waivers by Marlins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins claimed Nastrini off waivers from the White Sox and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.
Nastrini has struggled mightily at Triple-A Charlotte this season, posting a 7.51 ERA and 48:39 K:BB over 44.1 innings. He also managed just a 7.07 ERA and 26:36 K:BB in 35.2 frames at the big-league level in 2024. However, Nastrini is still just 25 and was a fairly well-thought-of prospect at one time, so the Marlins felt he was worth a waiver claim.
