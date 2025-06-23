Triple-A Charlotte placed Nastrini on the 7-day injured list Thursday due to an unspecified injury.

Nastrini made eight starts for the White Sox as a rookie in 2024, and though he still has a spot on the organization's 40-man roster, he's pitched exclusively in the minors in 2025. The right-hander posted a 7.24 ERA through his first seven outings of the season at Charlotte and hadn't displayed much improvement since shifting to the bullpen in early May. Nastrini had turned in a 5.94 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 24:16 K:BB in 16.2 innings over his last 11 appearances prior to landing on the shelf.