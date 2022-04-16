Lopez (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 7-1 victory over the Phillies, giving up four hits and two walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander had to deal with steady traffic on the bases, but Lopez didn't allow a Phillie to get past second base and got staked to a 4-0 lead by the end of the second inning. He's been sharp to begin the season, posting a 0.87 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB through 10.1 innings, and Lopez will try to stay locked in during his next scheduled start Thursday, at home against the Cardinals.