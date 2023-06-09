McIntosh (oblique) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter on Tuesday and has gone 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in his first two games with the affiliate.

McIntosh remains on Double-A Pensacola's 7-day injured list while he continues to work back to 100 percent after suffering an oblique injury May 2. The 25-year-old backstop has struggled to regain his timing at the plate through the first two games of his rehab assignment and may stick around at Jupiter through the weekend before potentially rejoining Pensacola next week.