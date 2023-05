McIntosh is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Pensacola with an undisclosed injury.

He has not played since May 2 and was officially placed on the IL May 9. McIntosh is old for a Double-A prospect, as he turns 26 in November, but he didn't sign until he was 24, so he was a late entry into pro ball. He has a career .262/.377/.477 slash line with 17 home runs and 10 steals in 103 games at Double-A.