McIntosh (oblique) has gone 5-for-22 with a home run and three RBI in six games since being reinstated from Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured list June 20.

Prior to being deactivated in the middle of May due to an oblique strain, McIntosh had been playing at Double-A Pensacola, but the Marlins have opted to move the 25-year-old backstop up to Triple-A now that he's healthy again. McIntosh has struggled in his initial exposure to the International League, striking out at a 45.5 percent clip thus far while failing to draw a walk in his six games.