Burdick will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Burdick will pick up his third start in four games, and he could be in store for a semi-regular role in the corner outfield in the short term after Jesus Sanchez (hamstring) joined Avisail Garcia (back) on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Jacksonville on May 3, Burdick has gone 4-for-16 with a home run, two doubles and one stolen base over seven games.