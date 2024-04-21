Munoz didn't factor in the decision during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He struck out seven and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over five innings.

The 24-year-old surrendered a pair of solo homers but otherwise kept Chicago off the board in his MLB debut. Munoz exited in line for the victory, but the bullpen couldn't maintain a 3-2 advantage. The right-hander issued just one walk, which is a stark contrast to the 7:12 K:BB he posted across his three outings for Triple-A Jacksonville. Munoz was recalled as the 27th man for the doubleheader and should return to Jacksonville, but he likely pitched well enough to put him on the shortlist of potential call-ups when Miami needs rotation help later in the season.