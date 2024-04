Munoz will be recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins to start one of the games in Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cubs, Isaac Azout of SBNation.com reports.

It will be the major-league debut for Munoz, who was acquired via trade from the Pirates over the offseason. The 24-year-old has had a rough start to the season with Jacksonville, allowing 14 runs (13 earned) with a 7:12 K:BB over 10.2 frames. Munoz is not an advisable fantasy streamer.