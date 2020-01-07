Play

Cook signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Cook will make between $750,000 and $1 million if he makes the big-league roster. The 32-year-old spent last season pitching for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan. In 224 career innings in the majors, he owns a solid 3.58 ERA, though his most recent successful season was all the way back in 2014, when he recorded a 3.42 ERA in 50 innings for Oakland.

