Cook was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cook had a stint with the Mariners earlier this season and allowed seven runs -- including three homers -- across 9.1 innings. The 31-year-old will hope to carry over his success with Triple-A Tacoma this time around, as he had a 2.16 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 37:17 K:BB over 33.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories