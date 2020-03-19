Marlins' Ryan Cook: Dealing with toe injury
Cook has yet to pitch in a Grapefruit League game due to a toe injury, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander was expected to compete for a spot in the Marlins' bullpen this spring after pitching in Japan last season, but Cook never got a chance due to the injury. He was tossing bullpen sessions when MLB was on pause and should be fully recovered once the league resumes play, but the missed time likely cost him a shot at making the big-league roster.
