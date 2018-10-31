Cook was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cook appeared in 19 games for the Mariners in 2018, logging a 5.29 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 23 strikeouts in 17 innings of relief. In order to protect some of their younger minor-league prospects, the Mariners elected to send him off the 40-man roster as the offseason gets underway.

More News
Our Latest Stories