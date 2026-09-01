Gusto took a no-decision against the Nationals on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Gusto threw four shutout innings before running into trouble in the fifth, when he was chased from the outing after recording one out in the frame. The Marlins have continually shown a lack of willingness to let the right-hander work deep into starts, as Gusto has pitched into the sixth inning just twice in 14 starts. He's slated to wrap up a two-start week over the weekend against the Cubs, holding a 3.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 57:20 K:BB over 67.2 innings.