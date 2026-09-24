Gusto took a no-decision Wednesday against the Cubs, striking out five while allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in 5.1 innings.

Gusto held the explosive Cubs lineup in check Wednesday to end his season on a positive note. The right-hander gave the Marlins serviceable work particularly down the stretch, yielding two earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 starts since the beginning of August. He figures to be in contention for a rotation spot next spring for Miami, turning in a 4.09 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 74:28 K:BB over 88 innings in 2026.