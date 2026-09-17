Gusto allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Both runs against came on solo shots -- Pavin Smith had one in the second inning and Gabriel Moreno went deep in the fifth. Gusto has allowed nine runs over 15 innings across his three outings in September. The right-hander is at a 4.14 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 69:26 K:BB through 82.2 innings over 22 games (17 starts) this year. Gusto is currently projected to make one more start this season on the road against the Cubs.