Gusto (1-4) took the loss Saturday as the Marlins fell 6-5 to the Cubs, surrendering five runs on 10 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Chicago had runners in scoring position in every inning against Gusto, finally getting on the board when Michael Conforto led off the top of the third inning with a solo shot. Gusto got the hook after 100 pitches (67 strikes), and while the right-hander has been able to complete five innings in only one of his last six starts, he's managed to put together a 3.29 ERA and 23:9 K:BB in 27.1 innings over that stretch, albeit with a 1.50 WHIP. He'll look to be a little more efficient in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Dodgers.