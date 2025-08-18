Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Facing hitters Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Weathers (lat) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander will face hitters for the first time since he was shelved in early June due to a lat strain. If Weathers gets through Wednesday's session without any hiccups, he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. Weathers is hoping to return from the 60-day injured list and rejoin the Miami rotation at some point in September.
