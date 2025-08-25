Weathers (lat) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday, Alex Krutchik of Fish on First reports.

He's scheduled to make two rehab starts, setting him up to rejoin the Marlins' rotation as soon as Sept. 16 in Colorado, if all goes well. Weathers has been sidelined since early June with a strained left lat. The southpaw has been limited to just five starts for the Marlins this season but has collected a 3.28 ERA and 23:8 K:BB across 24.2 innings of work.