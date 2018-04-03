Marlins' Starlin Castro: Collects three hits against Red Sox
Castro went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Miami's 7-3 defeat to Boston on Monday.
Castro raised his average to .364 and on-base percentage to .481 through his first 21 at-bats with his new team with the multi-hit effort. He was on his way to a career season with the Yankees last year but was limited to just 112 games due to a hamstring injury that led to a pair of stints on the disabled list. The fact that he's on a poor Miami team might lower his ceiling a little bit, but if he stays healthy, Castro will get the lion's share of the work at second base in Miami - a role that should allow the four-time All-Star to provide solid fantasy value.
