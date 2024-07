Brujan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Brujan has emerged as the Marlins' primary option at the keystone since Otto Lopez (back) was placed on the injured list last week. Though Jonah Bride will get the nod at second base Wednesday, Brujan had started in each of the previous seven games while going 3-for-23 with two doubles, one stolen base, four walks, six runs and two RBI.