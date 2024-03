Brujan will begin the season on the Marlins' Opening Day roster.

This isn't a surprise, as Brujan is out of minor-league options, and the 26-year-old could become Miami's new speedy super-utility player with Jon Berti now a Yankee. Brujan hit just .219 (7-for-32) in Grapefruit League play and was successful on only one of three steal attempts, a performance which aligns with his career .157/.218/.221 over 272 career big-league plate appearances for the Rays.