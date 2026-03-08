The Marlins optioned Kempner to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Kempner was added to Miami's 40-man roster in November but was never a likely bet to crack the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old had a quality showing in his first taste of the Triple-A level last year with a 2.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB over 17 innings, and he could make his MLB debut at some point in 2026 if he continues to pitch well for Jacksonville over a larger sample.