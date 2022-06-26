Astudillo was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 30-year-old was called up to the big-league club in late May, and he had a .270/.289/.351 slash line with one home run, four RBI and five runs in 17 games over the past month. Astudillo could remain in the organization if he passes through waivers unclaimed. Erik Gonzalez had his contract selected in a corresponding move.