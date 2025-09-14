Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Not in Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Edwards will sit for a second consecutive game after being scratched from the lineup Saturday due to wrist discomfort. He'll have an extra day to recover thanks to Monday's team off day ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Colorado. Maximo Acosta is manning the keystone Sunday for Miami, opening up third base for Javier Sanoja.
