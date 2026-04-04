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Edwards went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

The speedy infielder dropped a Will Warren fastball into the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium in the first inning. Edwards has hit safely in seven straight games to begin the season, slashing a blistering .423/.444/.577 with one double, one homer, one RBI, seven runs scored and one steal.

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