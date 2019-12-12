Play

Garcia agreed to a contract with the Marlins on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Garcia saw a heavy workload in 2019, recording a 3.61 ERA with a 0.87 WHIP over 62.1 innings for the Dodgers. The deal is pending a physical, but if all goes well, the 29-year-old could play a big role in the Marlins' bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories