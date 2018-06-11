Belisle was released by Cleveland on Monday in order pursue another pro opportunity.

Belisle became a free agent in early May after declining an outright assignment to Triple-A, though he signed back with the Indians eight days later. He's now been released again in order to take a job elsewhere. What exactly that job is has not yet become clear. The 38-year-old has a mediocre 4.20 ERA over 15 big-league seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories