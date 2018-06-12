Twins' Matt Belisle: Signs with Twins
Belisle signed a major-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday.
It's somewhat of a surprise that Belisle was able to land a major-league deal, as he's 38 years old and has posted a 5.06 ERA with a paltry 9.1 percent strikeout rate in 10.2 innings so far this year with Cleveland. He'll head back to Minnesota, where he tossed 60.1 innings with a 4.03 ERA last season. He picked up nine saves for the Twins late in the year after closer Brandon Kintzler was traded, but it would be surprising to see him in a high-leverage role this season.
