Nimmo went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Phillies.

The Mets' leadoff hitter flashed his full arsenal at the plate, with his third inning blast off Aaron Nola being his second homer in as many days. Nimmo has reached base an impressive 12 times in six games to begin the season, reeling off eight hits including a double, a triple and two home runs while drawing four free passes.