Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss against the Yankees.

Nimmo got the Mets on the board with a solo home run off Luis Severino to lead off the bottom of the first, tying the game 1-1. The 30-year-old Nimmo is now 6-for-20 (.300) with a pair of home runs in his last five games following a 3-for-23 (.130) stretch over his previous six contests. Overall, Nimmo's slashing .286/.378/.429 with six homers, 38 runs scored and 27 RBI through 295 plate appearances this season.