Nimmo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Brewers.

The 30-year-old clubbed a pair of long balls off Julio Teheran for his first multi-homer effort of the campaign, and it's also just the third time this year he's driven in more than two runs in a game. Nimmo is hitting .253 with six home runs and 17 RBI through 22 games in June, but he's also struck out at a 31 percent clip. Overall in 2023 he has a .282/.371/.449 slash line with 26 extra-base hits, 38 RBI and three stolen bases in 349 plate appearances.