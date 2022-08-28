Nimmo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.

Nimmo set the tone by leading off the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland's second pitch of the game. In the second, Nimmo added an RBI double to stretch the lead to 2-0, and he scored the third run after a walk in the seventh inning. The 29-year-old outfielder has collected at least one hit in 11 of his last 14 games, going 14-for-51 (.275) in that span. He's slashing .265/.357/.420 with 12 homers, 44 RBI, 77 runs scored, 25 doubles and five triples through 119 contests as the Mets' main leadoff hitter.