Nimmo went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

He also struck out three times, continuing a trend that has seen Nimmo whiff at a 32.4 percent rate in July. Those contact issues have led to a .226/.324/.419 slash line on the month, but the veteran outfielder has bolstered his fantasy value by stealing four bags in 16 games to go along with three homers, six runs and 13 RBI. Nimmo's nine steals on the season have already tied his career high.