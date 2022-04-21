Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.
After going 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the starting lineup Tuesday following a brief stint on the COVID-19 injured list, Nimmo was back to making regular appearances on the basepaths. The 29-year-old outfielder has a .432 OBP through nine games this season and has scored seven runs, and his .323 batting average and .613 SLG aren't bad either. Nimmo has been the leadoff hitter for all of his starts, and that doesn't seem likely to change any time soon.