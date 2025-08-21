Nimmo is considered day-to-day after leaving Wednesday's game against the Nationals with neck stiffness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo has a history of neck discomfort and was pulled from Wednesday's game in the bottom of the third inning after he woke up earlier in the day with a stiff neck, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. In his lone at-bat Wednesday, Nimmo grounded into a double-play. The Mets believe he'll be back in the lineup in the next 24-to-48 hours, so Nimmo could get an off day in a day game after a night game Thursday. If he does, it sounds like he should be good to go at some point for the weekend series versus Atlanta.