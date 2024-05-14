The Mets promoted Sproat from High-A Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton on Monday.

The No. 56 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Sproat has moved quickly through the Mets' farm system less than a year into his professional career. Though he didn't make his pro debut last summer due to the heavy workload he logged in the spring during his final collegiate campaign at the University of Florida, Sproat was pushed to High-A to begin the 2024 season and passed the test with flying colors. Over his six outings (five starts) with Brooklyn, Sproat compiled a 1.07 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB in 25.1 innings.