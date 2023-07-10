The Mets have selected Sproat with the 56th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

This is Sproat's third and final time getting drafted (Rangers in 2019, Mets in 2022), as he has bet on himself twice, which helps give context to the fact he will turn 23 in September. A 6-foot-3, 215-pound righty who was a rotation staple at Florida the past two seasons, Sproat lacked consistency this season while logging a 4.66 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. His 28.8 percent strikeout rate and 10.3 percent walk rate aren't much to get excited about, but on the right day, he will flash three plus pitches in his fastball, changeup and slider. He projects to be an innings-eating starter who is the fourth or fifth best pitcher in a rotation.