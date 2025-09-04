Sproat is in "strong consideration" to receive a call-up from Triple-A Syracuse to make a start with the Mets, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Sproat has had an up-and-down season with Triple-A Syracuse and has been bypassed by Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong for promotions. However, he's collected a 2.44 ERA and 70:21 K:BB over 59 innings covering his last 11 outings and struck out nine across seven shutout frames in his most recent appearance Saturday. It's not clear exactly where Sproat might slot into the Mets rotation, but Kodai Senga's rotation spot is on thin ice, and Sean Manaea has also struggled lately.