Baty went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Cubs.

Baty's fourth-inning blast was ultimately the difference, as it gave the Mets a 6-0 lead before the Cubs attempted to push back. The third baseman has had an inconsistent September, collecting multiple hits in just three of his 19 games this month. He's batting a decent .276 (16-for-58) in that span, and he's now at a .255/.314/.436 slash line with 18 homers, 50 RBI, 53 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 129 contests this season.