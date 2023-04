Baty is day-to-day with right thumb inflammation after an MRI revealed no structural damage, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Baty left Tuesday's game for Triple-A Syracuse after injuring the thumb, and it was a concern for all involved that it was the same thumb that required surgery for a torn ligament back in September. The 23-year-old top prospect will likely sit for a day or two while recovering, but it does appear he's mercifully avoided a serious injury.