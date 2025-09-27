The Mets placed Baty on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a right oblique strain.

Baty departed Friday's game with pain in his side, and further testing revealed he's dealing with a strained right oblique. The Mets are still in the mix for the NL's final Wild Card spot, but they'll have to chase a postseason berth without Baty. The third baseman will be eligible for reinstatement Oct. 7, though it's unclear if he'll require more than the minimum stay. Jared Young was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.