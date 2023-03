Baty was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Saturday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Baty more than held his own before the demotion with a .325/.460/.425 slash with a homer and two steals over 50 plate appearances. One of the top hitting prospects in the Mets' system, Baty will head to Triple-A to begin the season, but he has a real chance to help New York and fantasy players before 2023 comes to a close.