Raley picked up the save Sunday against the Nationals. He allowed one walk and struck out three over a scoreless inning.

For the third straight night, Raley was tasked with ninth-inning duties and managed to convert for his second save of the season Sunday. The southpaw looks to have the jump on the closer role following the trade of David Robertson and has turned in three straight scoreless outings for the Mets. Though it's likely Raley will have a short leash considering Adam Ottavino and Drew Smith each saw save opportunities earlier in the year, it appears to be Raley's job to lose. Through 46 appearances (38 innings), Raley boasts a 2.37 ERA and a 43:18 K:BB.