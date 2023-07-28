Raley earned a save against the Nationals on Thursday, issuing one walk and striking out one batter in a scoreless inning.

David Robertson entered the day as the Mets' closer and even warmed up in the bullpen while New York rallied in the eighth inning, but the righty reliever didn't get a chance to pitch following a lengthy rain delay. As it turns out, Robertson ended up being traded to Miami, so Raley's save conversion may be a sign that he'll get more ninth-inning opportunities moving forward. Raley has worked primarily in a setup role this season with 19 holds against just two saves, though he did notch six saves with the Rays last season. Adam Ottavino has finished games at times for the Mets this year -- he has six saves in seven chances -- and figures to be a prominent factor in the team's new closer picture as well.