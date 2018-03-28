Brentz cleared waivers Wednesday and will be optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Brentz was claimed off waivers from the Pirates on Monday. The 29-year-old hit .271/.344/.529 with 31 homers in 120 games for Triple-A Pawtucket in the Red Sox system last year, though he's appeared in just 34 major-league games in his career. He'll provide organizational depth for the Mets this season and is unlikely to receive significant playing time at the major-league level.